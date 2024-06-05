Former AEW star receives a major championship match after signing WWE contract

After leaving AEW and making his WWE debut last week on NXT, "All Ego" Ethan Page signed a contract and is now an official member of the company's third brand. He was also granted an NXT Championship match at Battleground.

The Rock's daughter Ava tried to sign him in her office but the negotiations didn't go well. Page had some big demands, and insisted on signing the contract in the ring in front of the WWE Universe. He attacked Trick Williams last week, and a shot at the NXT Title was another thing that he demanded.

During the main event segment between Ethan Page, Trick and Ava, the former AEW star told Trick Williams that he craves the spotlight that comes with being the champion. He then signed on the dotted line. Williams asked Ava to sign as well, but she refused because she couldn't agree to the stipulations.

Ethan Page said if Ava signed it, she'd be signing on for two things. One, him getting an NXT Championship match at Battleground in his first WWE match. Two, the end of the Whoop That era. Trick Williams encouraged Ava to sign the contract anyway, and she did. The title match was made official for this Sunday.

