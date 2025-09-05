WWE superstar Tonga Loa sends a message to AEW star after she provides concerning health update

A popular AEW star recently found themselves on the sidelines due to a concerning health issue. WWE superstar Tonga Loa took notice and sent out a message for them.

The aforementioned star, who is part of the AEW women's division, is Rebel. She signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021, intially for a backstage role and then later transitioning into the squared circle. Despite a promising start that saw her wrestle the likes of top stars like Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Rebel has not competed in All Elite Wrestling since the August 21st, 2022 episode of Dynamite.

However, Rebel returned to the ring to compete at the 2024 GLCW Beauties and The Beasts IV event. Sometime later, she revealed that she was dealing with pneumonia and had been hospitalized for it, providing an update on Instagram.

She then provided another update that the doctors found a Pulmonary Clot after her second CT scan and decided to keep her in the hospital overnight. However, she also added that they will be discharged the day after.

"Slight change of plans. Oxygen kept dropping so they were monitoring me, meanwhile Dr ordered another ct scan after the first one and they found a Pulmonary Clot so they are keeping me overnight. Should be an easy fix and should be discharged tomorrow. @mayoclinic is on it! 🤘🏽 Thank you for all the love and prayers 💗".

Many wrestlers and fans wished the AEW star a speedy recovery. Tonga Loa also posted an emoji on his Instagram to congratulate her on her good health.

🙏🙏🙏

Tonga Loa's comment on Rebel's post on Instagram (Image via Rebel's Instagram)

Tonga Loa is currently a part of the MFT faction on SmackDown

While Tonga Loa is keeping an eye on the outside wrestling world, including AEW stars, he himself has become a regular fixture on Friday Night SmackDown. Loa is currently a part of the My Family Tree (MFT) faction alongside Tala Tonga, J.C. Matteo, and their leader, Solo Sikoa.

The stable had been a dominant force on SmackDown for weeks. However, they suffered a major setback last week when Solo Sikoa lost his WWE United States title to Sami Zayn. So, it remains to be seen if Tonga Loa and his stablemates can devise a new plan to help Solo regain the star-spangled title again.

