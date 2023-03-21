WWE surprisingly omits AEW star from Brock Lesnar's video package on RAW

A video package aired on the latest episode of WWE RAW promoting Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 match against Omos. During the segment, another seven-foot giant in AEW star Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) was omitted.

The Beast Incarnate is set to wrestle The Nigerian Giant Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39. In an attempt to promote the match, a special video montage was aired on tonight's episode of RAW. The video listed every major giant who has stepped foot inside the squared circle but did not include former world champion, Paul Wight.

Brock Lesnar wrestled the current AEW star on several occasions. The Beast Incarnate mostly got the upper hand against Wight. The two men have created several moments together, out of which the most iconic moment was when the ring collapsed during one of their matches on SmackDown.

The Beast has wrestled the likes of Braun Strowman, Kane, and The Undertaker in WWE. On all occasions, he found a way to take each of them out, but Omos could be his toughest challenge yet as The Nigerian Giant dominated Lesnar on last week's episode of the red brand. This forced the former world champion to retreat.

Despite the former Big Show being omitted from RAW, the promotion shared a clip of Lesnar taking the AEW star to Suplex City via Instagram.

Who is your pick to win the match between Brock Lesnar and Omos? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

