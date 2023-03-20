WWE surprisingly uploads a post featuring current AEW star ahead of blockbuster WrestleMania clash

With WrestleMania 39 around the corner, WWE recently shared a video on Instagram of Brock Lesnar delivering a series of suplexes to a "seven-footer." The giant in question is none other than AEW's Paul Wight (fka Big Show).

Wight spent 22 years in WWE before making his debut for All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He is primarily a commentator on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Lesnar is set to face another seven-footer, Omos, at the Showcase of the Immortals. While the WWE social media post was meant to drum up hype for The Beast Incarnate's upcoming bout, the video has drawn attention for featuring a performer currently in the rival promotion while omitting Wight's name entirely.

In the video, Lesnar delivers three suplexes to The Big Show at a live event. The feat itself is very impressive and perhaps serves as a preview of what fans can expect to see at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar apparently refused to face Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania

While The Beast Incarnate is penciled in to face The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania, the initial plan involved Lesnar squaring off against a different opponent.

Bray Wyatt was reportedly intended to be Brock's 'Mania adversary, but the plan was scrapped after Lesnar allegedly refused to work with the Eater of Worlds.

According to Dave Meltzer, Lesnar felt that getting involved in supernatural affairs, as is part of Wyatt's character, would ruin his persona as a real-life combat athlete.

Higher-ups must have ultimately agreed with the former Universal Champion's sentiments as the plans were changed for Bobby Lashley to face Wyatt instead. The feud between The All Mighty and the Eater of Worlds is currently on hold as Wyatt reportedly is sidelined with "physical issues."

Wyatt's return to WWE last year got fans excited as his new character showed a lot of potential. But this goodwill seems to have faded after the former Fiend's feud with LA Knight and their Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023.

Now, fans can only sit back and hope that the decision to keep Lesnar and Wyatt separate will serve all parties involved.

