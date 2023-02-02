"It was a neon match" - WWE star on Bray Wyatt's Pitch Black Match not living up to the expectations

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently commented on Bray Wyatt's Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

Last Saturday, Bray Wyatt squared off against LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The bout saw the use of several light effects. Meanwhile, Wyatt used makeup to give himself a scarier look.

Despite this, the match that ended with Wyatt's victory failed to impress many WWE fans. During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that the bout did not live up to the build.

"The Pitch Black match of course didn't, you know, live up to the build, what people were probably expecting, you know what I mean. I didn't get a chance to see it. Actually myself. My daughter, she came to me and told me, 'dad, it was a neon match' [laughs]. What is that? I'm gonna go back and check it out but that's the only match I hear people weren't that excited about," he said. [39:25 - 39:55]

Another veteran was also not a fan of Bray Wyatt's match at Royal Rumble 2023. Check out his comments here.

Bray Wyatt opened up on returning to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble

Last October, Bray Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company after over a year of absence. However, he did not compete in any televised bout until last Saturday at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

In an interview with Fox Sports' Ryan Satin after the event, Wyatt opened up about having his first televised match since his comeback.

"Well I feel incredibly satisfied now. All the build-up and I don't think most people don't understand all the time and the pressure that goes into these things. So now, it’s like a really wonderful feeling, but it has been a wild week. It has been a really wild week. The payoff is now," he said.

WWE @WWE As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble , Uncle Howdy made a big splash! As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble, Uncle Howdy made a big splash! https://t.co/TqYhpt1sAZ

Bray Wyatt commented on a possible reunion with Alexa Bliss following WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes