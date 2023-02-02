Veteran was not a fan of Bray Wyatt's match at Royal Rumble 2023; says it "disrupted the flow" of the show (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that he wasn't a fan of the newest iteration of Bray Wyatt's character and his match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the premium live event, which expectedly divided fans. While some praised it for being creative, others felt it was outlandish. Uncle Howdy also appeared in the match, fully aligning with the former WWE Universal Champion by hitting an elbow drop on LA Knight.

Bill Apter was among those who weren't a fan of the match at Royal Rumble 2023. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated that the fans wanted to see Bray Wyatt back in his The Fiend avatar. The veteran journalist wasn't pleased with how things went down last Saturday, saying it "disrupted the flow of wrestling" at the event.

"I think the fans wanted him to see back as The Fiend or whatever. I too like him as Bray Wyatt or The Fiend, but not in the weird way they did at the Rumble. I know it's entertainment and this is the horror movie part of the entertainment but that was one part of that show that disrupted the flow of wrestling on that show in my opinion," said Apter (30:35 - 31:18)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on Bray Wyatt's match at Royal Rumble 2023

Furthermore, Teddy Long, too, chimed in with his views on Wyatt and LA Knight's Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. Long feels WWE tried to explore something different through the bout, with the viewers not being prepared for it.

"Sometimes they try things to see if it works. Like I said, people weren't ready for it because it was something they have never seen before. When you've never seen something before, you gotta adjust and try to figure out what it was all about. And they didn't have time to do all that. So like I said, it's something that they just tried; we'll see if it works and what they'll think about it," said Teddy Long (31:20 - 31:45)

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

The aftermath with Uncle Howdy diving onto LA Knight and taking him straight to hell was freaking amazing, Bray Wyatt is a creative genius!

#RoyalRumble I really enjoyed the Pitch Black matchThe aftermath with Uncle Howdy diving onto LA Knight and taking him straight to hell was freaking amazing, Bray Wyatt is a creative genius! I really enjoyed the Pitch Black matchThe aftermath with Uncle Howdy diving onto LA Knight and taking him straight to hell was freaking amazing, Bray Wyatt is a creative genius!#RoyalRumble https://t.co/wTV6UT8ZRP

Though Uncle Howdy's identity hasn't been unveiled yet, now that he's aligned with Bray Wyatt, it's only a matter of time before we know who's behind the mask.

What do you think of Bill Apter and Teddy Long's opinions on Bray Wyatt's match at Royal Rumble 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes