WWE-UFC merger seemingly referenced on AEW Rampage

The wrestling world was surprised when Endeavor, UFC's parent company, purchased WWE. A popular AEW star seemingly referenced the sale during tonight's Rampage. The star in question is QT Marshall.

Shortly after WrestleMania 39 came to an end, Endeavor revealed via social media that they had acquired WWE. They added that World Wrestling Entertainment was going to merge with UFC in the near future.

"📣 This just in 📣 @WWE and Endeavor’s @UFC will form a new, $21+ billion live sports and entertainment company consisting of both iconic, complementary brands," Endeavor said.

Tonight on AEW Rampage, during a special QTV episode, QT Marshal seemingly referenced the ground-breaking sale. He asked his crew if they had heard about the big sale this week and then revealed that he had bought Will Hobbs a new car.

"Hey so let's talk about that huge sale this week, I bought Hobbs a car," QT Marshall said. [00:04 - 00:09]

Marshall also mentioned that he and Hobbs could have more gold by the time the night comes to an end. He and the new TNT Champion are set to challenge The Lucha Bros for the ROH World Tag Team Championships at the sixth edition of The Battle of The Belts.

Do you think Hobbs and Marshall can dethrone The Lucha Bros? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes