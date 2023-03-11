WWE United States Champion Austin Theory lauds AEW star for taking him "under his wing"

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently expressed his appreciation for an AEW star.

Austin Theory was on a roll last year under Vince McMahon's regime. While his momentum faltered for a bit after Triple H became the CCO, he again bagged the United States Championship to get back on track. Theory is currently considered one of the biggest potential stars of the future in the Stamford-based promotion.

Austin Theory was trained by AEW star AR Fox at one point. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, he acknowledged this while praising him for his help.

"It's amazing, especially the talent he has and the mindset he has for wrestling," Theory said. "He was the first person that showed me anything at a wrestling school and he took me under his wing and he sacrificed a lot for me to get to where I am. So, I appreciate him a lot and, yeah, I can't say nothing but good things for him. I'm happy for him." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Austin Theory is scheduled to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

The reigning United States Champion recently came face-to-face with John Cena, leading to a match being scheduled between them at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speculation about the possible outcome of the match has recently engulfed the pro-wrestling community. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette explained why Austin Theory must win the match at WWE WrestleMania.

"If they start this way it would be a big swerve then or unexpected if Theory does win the match, which I still think would be possible without people setting the seats on fire and it'll probably help Theory. But if they're not gonna do anything like that between now and WrestleMania, I don't know. They've got to, because they just left this guy flatter than a f**king turd in a punch bowl," he added. [8:42-9:14]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Austin Theory, but the future looks bright for the A-Town.

