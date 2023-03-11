WWE veteran Jim Cornette has weighed in on Austin Theory confronting John Cena on RAW and who he thinks should win at WrestleMania 39.

The 16-time World Champion made his return on this week's Monday Night show but was interrupted by the current United States Champion. The 25-year-old star challenged Cena to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the Cenation Leader initially refused. He seemingly buried Theory on the mic before finally accepting the challenge.

On the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former wrestling manager commented on John Cena's promo and stated that he could see it being the former WWE Champion's way of motivating Austin Theory.

"Unless that this complete dressing down by Cena motivates Theory to change something, to do something that is demonstrably visible to the fans he's going to come out and lay him out physically or he's going to change his attitude in a way that he's got a killer instinct or he suddenly does something even Cena remarks on, 'that's what I was looking for' or something like that, I can see that," said Cornette. [8:14-8:43]

Jim Cornette added that Theory has to beat John Cena, otherwise, he's not going to come out looking good:

"If they start this way it would be a big swerve then or unexpected if Theory does win the match, which I still think would be possible without people setting the seats on fire and it'll probably help Theory. But if they're not gonna do anything like that between now and WrestleMania, I don't know. They've got to, because they just left this guy flatter than a f**king turd in a punch bowl," he added. [8:42-9:14]

Why did Austin Theory challenge John Cena to a match at WrestleMania?

The 16-time World Champion is one of the biggest names that have ever come out of pro wrestling. He has shared the ring with many icons, including Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Rock, and Eddie Guerrero. He has also headlined many events.

Austin Theory grew up idolizing John Cena. He's been very vocal in interviews about wanting a dream match with the Cenation Leader. When the latter returned on RAW, he saw an opportunity to turn his dreams into a reality.

Defeating John Cena would be a career-changing moment for Theory, as he'll get the rub that he needs in WWE.

Who do you think should win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

