WWE Universe accuses Seth Rollins of copying top AEW star’s infamous promo on RAW

A recent promo delivered by Seth Rollins is being compared to a "Worker's Rights promo" of AEW.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins finally confronted his nemesis CM Punk. The Visionary cut a promo on how the former AEW star should not call the Stamford-based promotion his home.

Many viewers immediately spotted the resemblance between Rollins' promo and the AEW promo featuring "Hangman" Adam Page and CM Punk. A Twitter user posted a clip of the "Worker's Rights promo."

You can check out the user's tweet below:

"Seth Rollins pretty much copied this exact Hangman promo," A Twitter user shared.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Some fan reactions to Seth Rollins' promo being similar to" Hangman" Adam Page's promo.

Jim Cornette criticized Seth Rollins for using a crash pad

Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event. During the match, the Visionary took a huge bump but was backed up by crash pads.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said that after Seth took the bump, the crash pad was visible.

"They set up a crash pad so he could take a bump off the bleachers. They fight back to the back of the arena and up the stairs into the bleachers and get on the...and they're showing you the crash pad on camera. And what else would it be? They've got a cloth over the top of it and black draping around the edge of it but it's a completely open 12x12 foot surface two feet off the ground with nothing sitting on it," Cornette said.

He went on:

"They wouldn't get it out of the shot, the only thing when he landed on it they had the cameras set just so that he would, you would see his body bounce but not what he landed on, then he rolled off, then they got the shot of him on the floor, but while they are shooting him on the floor, he's laying next to a crash pad. Just don't take the bump. You've taken other bumps, you don't need to take an extra bump, especially on a crash pad," Cornette said.

Fans are wondering when CM Punk and Seth Rollins will face each other in a singles action.

Do you think Seth Rollins' promo was similar to" Hangman" Adam Page's promo? Let us know in the comments section below.

