WWE Universe convinced ex-AEW star is coming out of retirement to seek revenge against The Rock on Cody Rhodes’ behalf

The WWE Universe is under the impression that a former AEW star might come out of retirement to exact revenge on The Rock for viciously attacking Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW. The person being discussed here would be Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW wrapped up with Cody getting busted open as The Final Boss attacked him pretty aggressively. The brawl unfolded following the main event of the show, where The Brahma Bull blindsided The American Nightmare and assaulted him.

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently shared her reaction to the segment. She was clearly not happy with The Rock attacking her husband. Taking to X/Twitter, the former AEW star even warned The Great One.

"He better keep his security detail tight at Mania. That's all."

Whether Brandi indeed makes a surprising appearance at The Show of Shows remains to be seen.

Bully Ray commented on The Rock attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe was in shock after witnessing a much darker side of The Rock when he left no stone unturned to inflict pain on Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW.

Taking to X/Twitter, wrestling veteran Bully Ray shared his opinion on the segment. He appreciated WWE for choosing the right time to craft the segment.

"When done at the right time, with the right story, and the right talent, with a definitive end result in mind... [Blood equals to money]. When done for no good reason and gratuitously, it means absolutely nothing @BustedOpenRadio," Bully Ray shared.

The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull have been feuding for a while now, but their attacks were mostly in verbal form. This week on RAW, The Rock pushed the storyline into a more interesting direction by laying hands on Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see how Cody reacts to being attacked by The Final Boss.

