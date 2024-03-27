WWE Hall of Famer on whether The Rock making Cody Rhodes bleed on RAW was the right move

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on The Rock's brutal assault on Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare and The Great One have been talking smack about each other's family for a few months now. Their rivalry took a huge turn on this week's episode of the red brand as The Final Boss obliterated Rhodes before the show went off the air, making the latter bleed.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on the company's decision to make Cody Rhodes bleed on live television.

Ray mentioned that he felt it was the perfect moment to show blood on television as it was done the right way and with the right talent.

"When done at the right time, with the right story, and the right talent, with a definitive end result in mind... [Blood equals to money]. When done for no good reason and gratuitously, it means absolutely nothing @BustedOpenRadio," Ray wrote.

Bully Ray explained what he thought was missing from The Rock and Cody Rhodes' brutal segment on WWE RAW

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that he would have loved to see Roman Reigns show up in the last seconds of the show, indicating that he was the mastermind behind The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes.

"Now, if Paul Heyman is here, there's a good chance that The Tribal Chief is around also, right? I would've loved to have seen in that last segment, Rocky beating down Cody until there is about 15 seconds left in the shot, and then out of the darkness, walking towards the camera, a shadow appears. And as that shadow get closer and closer and closer to the camera, you realize that it's The Tribal Chief," he said.

Many fans believe Cody Rhodes will exact revenge against The Rock on next week's edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has planned for next week.

