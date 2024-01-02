WWE Universe in disbelief after R-Truth mentioned top AEW name during RAW: Day 1

WWE Superstar R-Truth had the fans in splits after he recreated an iconic sequence that involved a WWE Hall of Famer and a current AEW star on RAW: Day 1.

During his and The Miz’s tag team match against The Judgment Day, R-Truth recreated the iconic segment between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair from WrestleMania 24.

Mimicking Shawn Michaels' segment when he told Ric Flair that he loved him before kicking him with Sweet Chin Music, R-Truth did the same and punched JD McDonagh in the face, which sent the fans crazy. Not only did the fans inside the arena enjoy it, but people watching at home did as well.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Some fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the former 24/7 Champion and called him one of the game’s best. One fan went as far as calling for Truth to defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

All in all, it was good to see The Miz and R-Truth form the Awesome Truth team once again, and the fans loved it as they defeated JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed why R-Truth and Road Dogg failed as a duo

Not many know this, but there was a time in 2000 when R-Truth and Road Dogg were a team in WWE. Despite the obvious talent and charisma, they failed to make it as a successful team.

The WWE executive and former wrestler Bruce Prichard has now given his thoughts on why the duo failed together. Bruce was speaking on his Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast when he said:

"They clicked and they were good together, man, and I think that the opportunity that they had on the music side of things could've been off the charts as well. That one perplexed me, because you had charisma out, the yin-yang, and they were good. I think at that time, they were both probably in their own heads a little too much and that's probably what did it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Road Dogg went on to have a great tag team career with D-Generation X and Billy Gunn, while Truth had a more than decent singles career in the Stamford-based company.

