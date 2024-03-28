WWE Universe explodes at the remote possibility of Roman Reigns leaving for AEW after WrestleMania 40

Members of the WWE Universe reacted to the remote prospect of Roman Reigns joining AEW after WrestleMania 40.

Excitement and anticipation is at an all-time high in the Stamford-based promotion surrounding the fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The build to this year's showdown between Reigns and challenger Cody Rhodes has heated up further with the thrilling addition of Seth Rollins and The Rock.

The American Nightmare is set to team with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion to take on The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The outcome of this massive tag team bout will decide the stipulation for the Reigns' title defense against Rhodes on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Despite the loss he suffered last year, a number of fans believe that that the son of The American Dream will finish his story at Philadelphia this year. A user took to X/Twitter to bring up the possibility of The Head of The Table jumping ship to join AEW after losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Fans online shared their reactions to the post. Most users argued that Reigns is too valuable an asset to the Triple H-led promotion, and his loss would result in a decline in ratings. Overall, the responses to the idea of the former Big Dog going All Elite were mixed at best.

It is important to note that there have been no indications to even suggest that Roman Reigns could leave WWE anytime soon. It remains to be seen whether he retains his gold at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes played a key role behind Mike Santana choosing AEW over WWE

Cody Rhodes jumpstarted a revolution in the wrestling business through his involvement in the foundation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He was also seemingly responsible for recruiting a number of talent to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a recent interview, former AEW star Mike Santana revealed that Rhodes played a huge part behind him and his tag partner choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE. In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, The Nasty Assassin spoke about negotiating with both companies after Proud and Powerful's IMPACT contract ran out.

"Oh, yeah. When our contracts were coming up with TNA, there was interest with AEW and WWE. We had spoken to WWE extensively and they made it very hard for us to turn them down. But our thing was, so Cody was the one who hired us, right, and we had spoken a while back and we had given Cody our word before anything, and our word is everything. So by that point, they asked, 'Hey, have you signed anything?' And we're like, 'No, but we gave out word and we would like to stick to that.'" [31:10 - 31:53]

Santana departed AEW earlier this year and is pursuing a singles career in the indies scene.

Thoughts on Roman Reigns in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know by hitting the discuss button!

