Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE in 2024? What we know

Roman Reigns is advertised for a few WWE events in 2024. The Tribal Chief’s contract allows him to make limited appearances. The fans have often wondered if they are witnessing Reigns' final run with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

There are no reports of any changes to Roman Reigns’ contract, and one might assume he will remain with the Stamford-based promotion for the foreseeable future. His next premium live event appearance is set for the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he is rumored to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

The 38-year-old star returned to WWE TV this past Friday on SmackDown. Roman Reigns kicked off the show alongside the rest of The Bloodline. He was interrupted by Randy Orton, who challenged him to a title match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

However, The Tribal Chief told Orton that he did not deserve the title shot and should get to the back of the line. Orton responded by putting over Reigns as a legend before calling himself The Legend Killer. He then mocked the former Big Dog with an RKO attempt.

Both superstars exchanged blows following the main event match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso. The angle also saw the return of AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One attacked The Bloodline before taking out LA Knight with a Clothesline.

Is Roman Reigns' next challenger to be revealed in January 2024? Looking at the clue

WWE taped the December 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown this past Friday. For those who do not care about spoilers, General Manager Nick Aldis set up a Triple-Threat number one contender’s match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

The match was announced for the New Year’s Revolution episode of the blue brand. The winner of the match will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Since WWE does not have a taping on its schedule for December 29, the show might take place on January 5, 2024. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have the latest Royal Rumble match card as soon as it is made official.

Who do you think will face Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!