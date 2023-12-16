WWE decided to tape next week's episode of SmackDown as the roster will be going on Christmas Break next week. Nick Aldis announced a big triple-threat match for SmackDown New Year's Revolution, with the winner facing Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley

Dragon Lee def. Butch to retain the NXT North American Championship

Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin def. Damage CTRL

Kevin Owens def. Carmelo Hayes

AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa ended in disqualification

The first match of the night was a United States Title tournament semi-final match between Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar.

Lashley was in control early on, but a distraction from Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza allowed Santos to pick up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley

Grade: B

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Butch - NXT North American Championship match

The newly crowned NXT North American Champion took on Butch in a title match and managed to retain the gold in his first-ever defense on SmackDown.

Result: Dragon Lee def. Butch to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: C

AJ Styles was out next in all-black and said he was first in line to face Roman Reigns. The two-time WWE Champ was interrupted by LA Knight, who said he wanted to meet Roman first after what happened at Crown Jewel.

Randy Orton was also out and said that Roman and the Bloodline put him on the shelf for 18 months, and nothing would get in the way of his revenge.

We got the announcement of a big match for the SmackDown New Year's Special.

Nick Aldis said that the only way to solve this was for Randy, AJ, and Knight to face each other at SmackDown New Year's Revolution, with the winner getting to face Roman at Royal Rumble.

Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin - Holiday Havoc Tag Team Match on WWE SmackDown

Bianca and her team came out in a tank, and we got a hard-hitting match with Christmas-themed weapons being used in the ring. Kairi Sane got some shots in with a garbage can lid before she was attacked by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, leading to Damage CTRL losing the match.

Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin def. Damage CTRL

Grade: B+

Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes - United States Title Tournament match at WWE SmackDown

The last semi-final match in the United States title tournament saw Kevin Owens take on newcomer Carmelo Hayes from NXT. Hayes put up a great fight, but Owens won before showing his respect to Hayes in the post-match.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Carmelo Hayes

Grade: B

AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

AJ was taking a beating from Solo early in the match, but Styles managed to get things under control as the match went on. Just as Styles was about to end the match, Roman Reigns attacked him, and the match ended with a disqualification.

Result: D.N.F

Roman was about to hit the Samoan Drop on AJ, but Styles reversed it before Randy Orton and the LA Knight came out to face the Bloodline. Jimmy Uso was also out, and Knight got some big hits on Solo and Roman before the Bloodline retreated.

Randy, AJ, and Knight turned on each other, and the brawl left only LA Knight standing at the end.

Knight, Styles, and Orton attacked each other as soon as the Bloodline left the ring!

Grade: A

