(SPOILERS) 9-time world champion breaks silence and reveals why he turned heel by attacking LA Knight on SmackDown

Warning: This contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

AJ Styles returned to the fray on SmackDown after the main event, where Randy Orton defeated Jimmy Uso thanks to an assist from LA Knight.

Roman Reigns attacked Knight in the aftermath. AJ Styles returned and hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Roman Reigns before turning heel and assaulting Knight.

In the tapings for the December 22 episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles said that LA Knight "walked over his dead body" to take his place in a tag team match with John Cena, where they won, leading to Knight's title shot against Roman Reigns.

The Phenomenal One broke his silence.

The megastar interfered, as did Randy Orton, the frontrunner to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble. There is some speculation that it will be a Fatal Four-Way match at the Rumble, but that could change.

For one, General Manager Nick Aldis announced that on the January 5 edition of SmackDown, also known as the New Year's Revolution episode, AJ Styles will take on Knight and Randy Orton in a number one contender's triple threat match.

New Year's Revolution it is!

If all goes to plan, we will only have one man facing The Tribal Chief. However, a Fatal Four-Way direction sounds exciting as it hasn't happened during Roman's record-breaking run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

