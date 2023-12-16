Randy Orton gets a huge assist from 41-year-old star in SmackDown main event despite being telling him to stay away

Randy Orton was victorious in the main event of SmackDown as he RKO'd Jimmy Uso for the third week in a row. However, Jimmy didn't stay down for as long this time, and Orton even needed a little assist to get the win despite asking the 41-year-old star not to do that.

The star in question, as you may have guessed by now, is none other than The Megastar LA Knight. Knight has been feuding with The Bloodline even after losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, and looks like he wants in on a title shot at the Royal Rumble as well.

Despite Randy Orton specifically telling him earlier that he didn't want his help, LA Knight came out in the main event to prevent Solo Sikoa from interfering - immediately after which, Orton hit the RKO to get the win on Jimmy Uso.

LA Knight was specifically told that his help wasn't needed

This took Orton one step closer to a Universal Championship opportunity at the Royal Rumble, like he called for earlier. However, it may not just be Orton and LA Knight.

The Phenomenal AJ Styles appeared for the first time since September 22nd to hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Roman Reigns. However, just as he, LA Knight, and Randy Orton were standing in the ring, Styles attacked Knight from behind, and walked past The Bloodline, who seemed a bit stunned by his actions themselves.

A phenomenal return for the Phenomenal One

A huge heel turn for Styles now means that a Fatal-4-Way could be what is to come at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

