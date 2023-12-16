(SPOILERS) Nick Aldis announces huge Triple Threat match involving Randy Orton to determine Roman Reigns' opponent at Royal Rumble 2024

Nick Aldis has officially announced how things will play out to determine Roman Reigns' opponent at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He made a massive announcement for the January 5 episode of SmackDown.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

AJ Styles, after returning to SmackDown for the first time since The Bloodline assaulted him on September 22, turned heel by attacking LA Knight and making his Universal title intentions known.

He broke his silence during the taping by revealing his anger at LA Knight for taking his spot in a tag team match with John Cena, leading to a win and Universal Championship shot for the megastar.

Randy Orton and LA Knight interrupted Styles' promo, and Nick Aldis announced that the first SmackDown of 2024 will be the New Year's Revolution special. Not only this, but he revealed that AJ Styles would face both Randy Orton and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match to determine Roman Reigns' opponent for the Royal Rumble 2024.

The first SmackDown of 2023 will be New Year's Revolution.

Randy Orton is undoubtedly the frontrunner to face Roman Reigns. Still, most fans will be hoping for a finish that will eventually lead to all three men getting a title shot, setting up the first Fatal Four-Way title defense for Reigns during this historic championship run.

Styles returned looking better than ever, having undergone a physical transformation in the last three months.

A massive return for the Phenomenal One

It will be interesting to see how things play out on the first SmackDown of the new year. The first RAW has been labeled as "Day 1," this will be WWE bringing back "New Year's Revolution," albeit for a free show and not as a Premium Live Event.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.