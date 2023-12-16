9-time world champion returns after 3 months on SmackDown and turns heel to set up title shot against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is going to have a lot on his plate this time at the Royal Rumble. While all things appeared to be leading to a straightforward Reigns vs. Randy Orton match, the return of a 9-time world champion has thrown a big wrench in those plans, especially after his heel turn.

For one, LA Knight was always in the picture after stating that he wasn't done with The Bloodline yet. Randy Orton made it clear to him that he didn't want his help, but LA Knight helped him anyway in the main event by taking out Solo Sikoa to help Orton get the win over Jimmy Uso.

After the main event, Roman Reigns attacked LA Knight from behind and chaos ensued, leading to 9-time world champion AJ Styles returning and hitting the Phenomenal Forearm. But that wasn't all, as he attacked LA Knight from behind to turn heel as well.

A shocking move from The Phenomenal One

This might be the result of AJ Styles getting taken out on September 22nd by The Bloodline and LA Knight got the title shot that would have gone to him, and competed at Crown Jewel 2023.

AJ Styles, who is a 9-time world champion, having won the WWE title twice, the TNA World title twice, IWGP Heavyweight title twice, and the NWA World Heavyweight title thrice, is also a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Are we set for a Fatal 4-Way at the Rumble?

This could potentially lead to a Fatal-4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble involving Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.