WWE SmackDown Spoiler: Major new faction forms after debut; incredible upset

A major new faction has formed on tonight's SmackDown taping, leading to an incredible upset.

Santos Escobar surprised everyone when he turned on Rey Mysterio a couple of weeks ago. To make matters worse, he injured the Hall of Famer and took him out of action. He then didn't stop there as he also took out his Legado Del Fantasma stablemates.

Since then, Santos Escobar has not looked back in his quest to win championship gold. He was announced as part of the United States Championship Tournament a couple of weeks ago. Escobar won his first match against Dragon Lee and was set to face Bobby Lashley in the tournament's second round.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

Since it's the Christmas holidays next week, WWE is taping the show after the conclusion of tonight's episode.

Both men brought out the best of each other. However, Santos Escobar picked up a major upset victory over Bobby Lashley after Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza showed up to help him win.

It now looks like a new faction may have formed between Santos Escobar, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza on SmackDown.

