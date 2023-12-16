(SPOILERS) Damage CTRL star attacked by former Tag Team Champions who haven't wrestled on TV in six months

Damage CTRL was scheduled to face Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and "Michin" Mia Yim in a "Holiday Havoc" match on the December 22 episode of SmackDown. The match went through as expected, but a huge return saw a member of the faction getting assaulted by former Tag Team Champions.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

The Damage CTRL star in question is Kairi Sane, who, along with Asuka, is pursuing the Women's Tag Team Titles. Two former champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, haven't wrestled a televised match since losing the unification bout to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

However, it seems like they returned on the SmackDown tapings and attacked Kairi Sane as Damage CTRL lost to Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Mia Yim:

It is a bad way to end the year for the top faction

For Bianca Belair, she has lost a major ally in Charlotte Flair. It was announced on SmackDown this week that The Queen will be out of action for a whopping nine months, meaning that she is most likely to miss WrestleMania if the number isn't being exaggerated.

Charlotte seemed to confirm this on X by posting a heartbroken emoji.

The Queen could be out for a long time.

It's a massive loss for the stacked SmackDown Women's division - but it may just be an opportunity for another woman to step up to the plate.

