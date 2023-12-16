WWE SmackDown Spoiler: Dragon Lee defends title for the first time against former champion

Dragon Lee successfully defended his title for the first time against a former champion.

Butch hasn't had the best time as of late. After a string of losses as part of Brawling Brutes, his own partner, Ridge Holland, walked out on him on SmackDown. Since then, Butch has looked like a shadow of his former self.

On the other hand, Dragon Lee's career has been on a upward trajectory. After debuting in NXT a couple of months ago, he was immediately involved in important storylines and matches. Lee also found his way to SmackDown where he has been impressive.

Recently, Dragon replaced Wes Lee and faced Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Champion. After a gruelling match, Lee was able to win his first title in WWE.

Given that next week is the holidays, WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown after the conclusion of tonight's show. For the show, Dragon Lee was set to defend his title for the first time against Butch. Despite Butch's best efforts, he was not able to defeat Lee who retained his title.

Screengrab of the match result

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.