Randy Orton reverts to old persona: 5 WWE stars who were victims of The Legend Killer

Randy Orton referenced his Legend Killer persona during the opening segment on WWE SmackDown tonight. The Viper interrupted The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso) on the blue brand this week.

Orton told Reigns he’d take away everything from him for costing him 18 months of his career. He then proceeded to challenge The Big Dog for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Reigns told Orton he hadn’t earned his title shot, prompting a swift reply from the 14-time World Champion. He even attempted to hit an RKO on The Tribal Chief. Now that we’ve had a recap of the promo segment, let’s take a look at the five WWE stars were victims of The Legend Killer.

#5. Introducing The Legend Killer to Fabulous Moolah

The Fabulous Moolah is considered one of the most important women in the business. She was the inaugural WWE Women’s Champion, defeating Judy Grable on September 18, 1956. The company recognizes her title reign to last for 28 years (that’s more than the combined reigns of the top five longest-reigning WWE Champions of all time).

Moolah was also one of the first victims of Randy Orton’s Legend Killer gimmick. A young Orton met Moolah during the September 15, 2003, episode of RAW. He shook his hand, introduced himself as The Legend Killer, and took her out with an RKO. Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria was also in the ring for the segment.

#4. Defeating Jerry Lawler

Jerry Lawler is arguably one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of this business. The King has won countless championships during his active in-ring days. His battles with Nick Bockwinkel for the AWA Title drew huge crowds during the territory days.

Lawler is also another legend who got put away by Orton. The former Evolution star first hit the Hall of Famer with an RKO in 2004. The two met two years later in singles competition. Orton came out the winner in the bout following a low blow and an RKO.

#3. Legend vs. Legend Killer

After debuting his Legend Killer gimmick during the aforementioned angle against Fabulous Moolah, Randy Orton faced a true legend of the business in Shawn Michaels. The two collided in a match hyped as Legend vs. Legend Killer at WWE Unforgiven 2003.

Orton wasn’t as polished in the match as he’s today, but managed to put up a good fight against Michaels. The Evolution star had Ric Flair in his corner. The Nature Boy’s distraction helped the young Legend Killer grab his first major PPV win.

#2. Randy Orton survives Mick Foley

Mick Foley doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s done for the business. The WWE Hall of Famer has put over many a superstar in his legendary career. He got some of the best matches out of The Rock, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Edge.

Speaking of Orton, The Viper’s career gained further credibility during his feud with Foley. Orton scored the pin over Foley at WrestleMania XX in 2004. He survived the Hardcore Legend in his own environment in a brutal match at Backlash the following month.

#1. Setting The Undertaker on fire

The Undertaker handpicked Randy Orton to work with him in 2005. The pair had arguably the most intense feud on WWE SmackDown at the time. Both men traded wins at pay-per-view events before Orton did the unthinkable.

The Ortons defeated the Deadman in a casket match at No Mercy 2005. After the match, the father and son duo lit the casket on fire with Taker inside it. The Phenom would ultimately return at Survivor Series to reignite the iconic rivalry with The Legend Killer.

