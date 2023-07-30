WWE veteran admits he had the most fun working with Kurt Angle and 64-year-old legend (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently spoke about his time working with Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle and a WCW Legend.

The veteran is none other than Vince Russo, who has worked for WWE's creative team in the past as well as for WCW. Russo also had a notable run in TNA, where he worked with WCW Legend Sting and one of the greatest wrestlers in the business, Kurt Angle.

In 2006, Kurt Angle made his debut for TNA and at that time, Vince Russo was also on the creative team for the company. Russo wrote great storylines for Angle, which Angle enjoyed and has stated before that he had no problem playing them out on TV.

Russo has tremendous respect for Angle and Sting. While speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, the veteran spoke about just how much fun it was working with the two stars.

"Bro I gotta be honest with you, I would say the two people who I enjoyed working with heads above tails, Sting, and Kurt Angle."

You can watch the full video below:

Kurt Angle explains why 41-year-old star didn't succeed in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle didn't hold back while talking about a former star failing in the Stamford-based promotion.

The star is Daniel Puder who was involved in a segment with Kurt Angle in late 2004 where he challenged the Tough Enough competitors to a squat thrust competition.

During the segment, Puder locked Angle in a Kimura Lock nearly breaking his arm in the process. The referee quickly made the three-count even though Puder's shoulders weren't completely down.

Speaking with ITR Wrestling, Kurt Angle talked in detail about the infamous segment and shared his honest thoughts about Daniel Puder.

"I was like, 'Okay, this guy's trying to make me submit. So I leaned him up and I got him up on his back and the referee pinned one, two, three. And I won and it was over, but Daniel had my arm tight. I mean if it would have lasted five more seconds, he would have broken my arm. So the thing is, after that, he thought that I was the reason why he didn't work out in the WWE. That's not true. He just sucked as a wrestler."

Do you agree with Angle's comments? Let us know in the comments below.