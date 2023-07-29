"She's real" - Kurt Angle has high praise for former WWE 24/7 Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently talked highly of a former WWE 24/7 Champion.

The former champion and WWE Superstar is none other than Maria Kanellis, who was also a backstage interviewer for the company in 2004. Kurt Angle recently praised her for playing a lot of different emotions in her role.

Maria Kanellis has had tenures in multiple companies, including IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. She is now signed to AEW/ROH along with her husband, Mike Kanellis.

On a recent episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, The Olympic Gold Medalist gave his thoughts on Maria Kanellis.

"Maria is great. She was great at what she did. You know, right there, she played the dope. Yeah. She knows how to do that. She can be intelligent. She can be smart. She could be just a lot of different emotions. She’s real; she’s really good at what she does. And I like her at the interview position," said Angle. [H/T:PWMania]

You can check out the video below:

Kurt Angle believes that former WWE Superstar's refusal to meet with Vince McMahon was a big mistake

Vince McMahon has been running the company since its early days, and Kurt Angle believes that former WWE Superstar Carlito's refusal to meet The Chairman during his first run with the company was a mistake.

Angle has had an incredible run in Stamford-based promotion. The Olympic Gold Medalist has won 11 Championships in the company, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and more.

However, Carlito was an underrated star in the company despite winning the United States Championship in his debut match. He was released back in 2010 for violating the company's wellness policy.

Recently on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle noted how Carlito could have fought for his opportunity to stay with the company, and not doing so made him invisible to Vince McMahon.

"He [Carlito] had all the talent in the world, never spoke up, [and] kept quiet. He didn't fight for himself. You've got to do a little bit of fighting, not a lot but you've got to speak up and say, 'Hey, I want my opportunity.' He never had meetings with Vince [McMahon]. He just kept quiet. When you're not letting your voice be heard you become invisible, and that's what happened," said Angle. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Do you want to see Carlito make his return? Let us know in the comments below.

