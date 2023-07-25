Kurt Angle believes WWE took advantage of Hall of Famer's kindness

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that fellow legend Kane was too kind and nice. So much so that the company took advantage of him during his career.

Kane had a lot of failed gimmicks in WWE before striking gold as the brother of The Undertaker. He made his debut in the Kane gimmick in 1997 and had one of the greatest big-man careers in wrestling.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist explained why Kane was the perfect employee. He also believes the company might have taken advantage of The Big Red Machine for putting a lot of people over during his career.

"He never got in trouble or anything," Angle said. "He did everything he was told to do. He worked his ass off. I think he was a little too nice. The company kind of took advantage of him. He had a lot more losses than he did wins, and he was a dominant character.

He added that the Hall of Famer was one of the obstacles wrestlers had to go through before they could make it to the main event scene.

"He was one of those guys that was in the main event that really made other wrestlers. When you're going up through the ranks, you had to go through Kane. When you beat Kane, that was a big plus on your shoulder and you could continue on knowing that you're a bigger star after you defeated Kane. He was one of the obstacles you had to go through to get to the main event." [H/T Fightful]

Kane has not officially announced his retirement but was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. He currently serves as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane was present during last year's SummerSlam

Kane made a surprise appearance at last year's SummerSlam, announcing the attendance of the event. He ended his segment with his signature ring pyro to the delight of the crowd.

But will he make an appearance in this year's SummerSlam as well? Last year's event was held in Nashville, Tennessee, so it was easier to get the mayor to make a cameo.

It's unlikely that Kane will be at SummerSlam since it's going to be in Detroit this year. He rarely makes an appearance in WWE nowadays with his focus solely on his job as mayor. His kayfabe brother, The Undertaker, however, has been much more active with the company post-retirement and has been teased to make an appearance at SummerSlam on August 5.

