Popular SmackDown star pokes fun at The Undertaker ahead of potential appearance at WWE SummerSlam

The Undertaker's name has now been brought up by several sources online as WWE intends to bring the legendary star to Detroit during SummerSlam weekend. Whether he participates in the event remains ambiguous, but a particular SmackDown star cannot keep himself from taking a shot at the Hall of Famer.

Known for his exclusive time with the Friday night show, The Undertaker is among the top stars ever to grace WWE SmackDown. The blue brand's latest addition, Grayson Waller, has the potential to make it to the list down the line.

Waller has recently been taking jabs at the older generation of WWE Superstars. The Deadman is the latest of the lot. Check out the Aussie's post on his social media handle below:

The Dynamite from Down Under worked his main roster debut match against another SmackDown legend, Edge, a few weeks ago at Madison Square Garden.

While it's not likely that The Phenom will step into the ring for a match against Waller, the latter has been used creatively for segments with legends. On that note, an in-ring promo segment between The Undertaker and Grayson Waller is not out of the realm of possibility.

Grayson Waller could succeed if WWE plays their cards right, believes veteran

On Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell recently discussed SmackDown's new blood, Grayson Waller. The veteran feels Grayson Waller is "a good talker," and the company needs to be careful with him:

"I think Grayson Waller, I'm expecting things out of him. He's a good talker already. I think he's gonna need a little bit more to get where he's going, but I think if they handle him right, which is a big ask, I think..(he could succeed)," said Dutch Mantell.

Grayson Waller was even caught up in a war of words with The Rock, which sparked several rumors online about the latter's status for a return.

After a highly successful in-ring segment with John Cena in London, will Grayson Waller share the ring with The Undertaker or another legendary star at Ford Field on August 5th?

As of this writing, Waller is not scheduled to compete in a match, despite his clamoring for a rematch with Edge. He even revealed some of the top SmackDown stars he would like to face in the coming months. Check it out here.

