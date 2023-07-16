Latest on The Rock's potential WWE return following SmackDown - Reports

This past week The Rock was involved in a verbal back-and-forth on social media with WWE Superstar Grayson Waller. Following their online exchange, the Australian called him out on SmackDown this past Friday.

During this week's episode of the blue brand, Grayson Waller, who recently went toe-to-toe with Edge, continued to poke fun at Dwayne Johnson whilst speaking to Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview.

Following on from Waller's promo Ringside News has reported that Grayson's promo caught the eyes of many company officials, with them now pondering a potential return for The Great One.

"Grayson Waller threw shade at The Rock during SmackDown. This raised a lot of attention. We are told that there is no current plan for Grayson Waller vs The Rock. That being said, "Rock is hurting for positive publicity, so there may be something in the works."

Rock's last appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment came in 2019 as he and Becky Lynch formed a brief alliance on SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer hails a current star as a cheap version of The Rock

In recent months, one performer who has organically resonated with the fans is LA Knight. His promos remind fans of the company's greatest time period, the Attitude Era.

Despite Knight's popularity, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently stated on his Kliq This podcast that the Megastar is just a modern-day rip-off of The People's Champion.

"Am I the only one that sees like an absolute rip off of The Rock to the point when he cut the promo on fu**ing Logan Paul or whatever the fu** his name is. The only thing he didn't do is turn the motherfu**er sideways. Jesus Christ, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original." [H/T Wrestling News]

This past Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight declared his championship aspirations with him, stating that he wants to win the United States title.

