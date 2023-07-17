WWE veteran says he's "expecting things out" of Grayson Waller (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently stated that he's expecting great things for SmackDown star Grayson Waller in WWE.

Waller was drafted to the blue brand as part of the 2023 Draft. While he never held a title during his time in NXT, he stood out for his charismatic persona and mic work. This has translated well to the main roster as Grayson Waller has had many big names show up on his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Moreover, his segment with John Cena from MITB 2023 and his match against Edge also indicate a bright future for him in the company.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he was optimistic about Waller's prospects in WWE. He added that while Grayson Waller was already a great speaker, he could become a headliner if handled correctly.

"I think Grayson Waller, I'm expecting things out of him. He's a good talker already. I think he's gonna need a little bit more to get where he's going, but I think if they handle him right, which is a big ask, I think..(he could succeed)," said Dutch Mantell. [5:27 - 5:47]

Grayson Waller wants WWE legend John Cena as a guest on his talk show

A few days back on WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller spoke about possibly having John Cena show up as a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect."

The 33-year-old took digs at Cena, pointing out how the latter hadn't won most of his last few matches in the company. Waller added that The Leader of Cenation needed someone like him to help him get back to his winning ways.

"I would have John Cena on the show and I think it is something he needs. I know he's got The Peacemaker season 7 or whatever he is doing, but when it comes to WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back, give him some of his mojo back, and I think that would be great on the talk show."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Grayson Waller invites The Rock to the Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller also issued an invitation to The Rock to appear on his talk show after a back-and-forth exchange with him on Twitter.

