"What has he done lately besides lose?"- Grayson Waller offers to have 46-year-old WWE star on his talk show to help him

Grayson Waller says he is open to having a WWE legend on his talk show due to the current losing streak he is on.

John Cena made a surprising appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 in London. He fired up the crowd and suggested that WrestleMania comes to London in the future. Grayson Waller interrupted and claimed that Australia would be a much better choice to host WrestleMania. Waller attacked Cena from behind, but the legend battled back and hit him with an Attitude Adjustment.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller spoke about his confrontation with Cena at Money in the Bank 2023. Waller noted that he broke his leg in his last match and was "barely recovered" when Cena attacked him.

"He goes and attacks a man who is barely recovered from a broken leg. Everyone talking about 'John Cena is a nice guy', he attacked a still-injured man. I don't know, I thought it was very disrespectful and I know I will be seeing John Cena again one day," said Waller. [00:33 - 00:46]

The 33-year-old was asked if he would still have John Cena on The Grayson Waller Effect, and he claimed that he would because all the veteran has done as of late is lose.

"I would have John Cena on the show and I think it is something he needs. I know he's got The Peacemaker season 7 or whatever he is doing, but when it comes to WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back, give him some of his mojo back, and I think that would be great on the talk show," he added. [01:04 - 01:21]

Grayson Waller on WWE WrestleMania coming to London

Grayson Waller is still not behind the idea of WrestleMania coming to London.

Waller is being treated like a star right away in WWE. He has had some big names on his talk show and made his in-ring debut on the main roster against Edge this past Friday night on SmackDown. He came up short in the match, but The Rated-R Superstar showed him respect following the match.

During his conversation on WWE's The Bump, Waller claimed that he just went to the ring at Money in the Bank to meet Cena and that nobody wants WrestleMania to come to London.

"I just want to meet John Cena. He's a legend of the game, I want to go out there and say hello. And what a treat for him being back and he gets to be in the ring with Grayson Waller, the hottest thing in WWE right now. But then he wants to have this fake thing about how he wants to have WrestleMania in London. No one wants WrestleMania in London," he said. [00:02 - 00:16]

Waller is off to a great start with his career on the main roster so far. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him at SummerSlam 2023 next month.

