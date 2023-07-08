33-year-old star sends a warning message after losing to Edge on his WWE SmackDown debut

While Grayson Waller may have been on the losing end of his match against Edge on this week's WWE SmackDown, the 33-year-old is pretty confident about his future in the company.

Waller has been in the limelight ever since getting drafted to the blue brand during Draft 2023. He has so far been involved in segments with top names like Logan Paul, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

The former NXT star hosted Edge on his talk show last night, which turned into a singles match. The WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious in what was Waller's first match on the main roster.

Reflecting on his loss in a backstage interview, Grayson Waller noted that he "swam" against The Rated-R Superstar before adding that this is just the beginning for him.

"I guess you could say this was a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller. A week ago, I have global megastar Logan Paul on my show. Then I’m in the O2 Arena, sold-out, with John Cena, and then I cap it off with my debut on the main roster, on Friday Night SmackDown, and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge. For any other wrestler, they could retire happy. This is as good as it heels."

The Australian star continued:

"How is Grayson Waller feeling right now? I’m feeling pretty damn bad. Because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter because I just lost. But that’s okay because what was that he said to me? He said, ‘Sink of swim.’ Well, I’m pretty damn sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning." [From 0:15 - 0:58] [H/T: Fightful]

Grayson Waller has reportedly impressed WWE higher-ups even before his match against Edge

Grayson Waller was a prominent face on NXT before moving up to SmackDown this year. The 33-year-old is blessed with charisma and in-ring skills, and while he was drafted at the very end, many knew that he would be a force to be reckoned with on the main roster.

Grayson has reportedly impressed the higher-ups with his recent performances, with multiple sources noting that the future is bright for the Australian Icon.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown , Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future.Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown, Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future. Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. https://t.co/zdKhyqZIag

Given that Edge was the opponent for Waller's main roster in-ring debut, it is clear how much confidence WWE has in the former NXT star.

