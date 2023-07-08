33-year-old WWE star’s recent performance has a positive backstage reaction - Reports

A 33-year-old WWE star's recent performance against a Hall of Famer has reportedly garnered a positive reaction backstage.

Grayson Waller has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE NXT. Although he failed to win the brand's top prize, he was a standout on the mic and exuded a lot of charisma and personality.

This led to him receiving his main roster call-up as part of this year's WWE Draft. Since being called up to the main roster, Waller was involved in some notable segments and his talk show the Grayson Waller Effect became a regular fixture on television.

Waller even got to share a ring with John Cena at Money in the Bank last weekend in London. Tonight on SmackDown, Waller shared the ring with Edge and also competed against the latter in his main roster debut match.

According to Fightful Select, the reaction to Waller's performance over the past week has been positive. This reaction is even before his clash against Edge which took place tonight.

"There was a lot of positive reception over Grayson Waller's performance over the past week, even before his match with Edge," per Fightful Select.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller lost his debut match against Edge

Tonight on SmackDown, Grayson Waller went face-to-face against Edge in his first-ever match on the main roster. Waller brought the fight to Edge and even came close to beating the Rated R Superstar on a few occasions.

In the end, when Waller went for his signature rolling stunner, Edge speared him to pick up the victory.

Given the fact that Waller's main roster in-ring debut was against someone with the caliber of Edge, it shows how much faith the company has in the Aussie icon.

What do you make of Grayson Waller's performance against Edge on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

