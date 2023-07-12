"It just doesn't seem to fit" - Veteran on one big issue with Grayson Waller in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about how WWE didn't allow fans to know much about Grayson Waller before putting him in a prominent spot on SmackDown.

After a memorable run in NXT, where he feuded with the likes of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, Waller was called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 Draft. He began hosting "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show on SmackDown, interviewing guests like AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

His segment with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023 and his match with Edge on last week's SmackDown cemented his place as a future headliner in WWE. However, speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pointed out one major mistake the company had made with the 33-year-old star.

The Hall of Fame journalist feels WWE should have done a better job introducing Waller before making him a top-level player on SmackDown.

"When Grayson Waller came out and they gave him that whole segment, I was like, I have seen this guy a few times in NXT, but who the heck is this guy that they are, all of sudden, making the greatest talk show host in the entire world? And they are running with it. It just doesn't seem to fit," said Bill Apter. [20:57 - 21:20]

Edge praised Grayson Waller after WWE SmackDown

Following his victory in a spectacular match against Waller last Friday, Edge lavished praise on the upstart on SmackDown LowDown. The Rated-R Superstar added that though the Australian star was big on getting into other's faces, he backed it up with a great performance in the ring.

"Well, I can understand that he [Grayson Waller] wants to talk a big game, he's trying to make his mark. He wants to get in John Cena's face, he wants to get in my face, I understand that because I was there, and I can appreciate that. But he backed it up, and if you can back it up, I'm okay with you talking all day long. So that's why I said he swam because he was in with The Rated-R Superstar in a sold-out Madison Square Garden. His first match on this roster, and he swam, so that says a lot about him," said Edge.

It was also reported that WWE was mighty impressed with Grayson Waller's work so far and had some big things planned for him.

