7-time World Heavyweight Champion praises Grayson Waller following WWE SmackDown

Grayson Waller made his much-awaited in-ring for WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden in front of a sold-out crowd. The audience was impressed with Waller's performance as he was able to go toe-to-toe with the Rated-R Superstar. Today, Edge praised the rising star's performance and first match on the brand.

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft. Waller made appearances for the brand as he hosted the Grayson Waller Effect for weeks with several notable names on the brand but refrained from making his in-ring debut.

On the recent episode of the blue brand, Waller made his in-ring debut against the Rated-R Superstar and put forth a commendable performance against the 11-time World Champion.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Edge praised the 33-year-old star and said the rising star proved that he can back it up inside the squared circle.

"Well, I can understand that he [Grayson Waller] wants to talk a big game, he's trying to make his mark. He wants to get in John Cena's face, he wants to get in my face, I understand that because I was there and I can appreciate that. But he backed it up and if you can back it up, I'm okay with you talking all day along. So that's why I said he swam because he was in with the Rated-R Superstar in a sold-out Madison Square Garden. His first match on this roster, and he swam, so that says a lot about him," said Edge. [From 2:40 to 3:10]

It will be interesting to see where Waller goes after losing to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Grayson Waller confronted Edge's former rival at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller ended his feud with Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship and constantly called out Shawn Michaels. Later, the Heartbreak Kid booked him in a match against Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver, where he lost.

After the event, he faced Carmelo Hayes for the WWE NXT Championship before making his way to the main roster. Meanwhile, John Cena wrestled at WrestleMania 39 and put Austin Theory over in a United States Championship match.

During the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, John Cena made a shocking return to the company and addressed the United Kingdom audience on bringing WrestleMania to their country. Unfortunately, Waller interrupted him, and he ended up hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment.

What are your thoughts on Grayson Waller? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes