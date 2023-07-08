Triple H may have huge plans for 33-year-old star despite his in-ring debut on SmackDown ending in defeat

Does Triple H have big plans for a certain 33-year-old star? Given that The Game has put him in prominent spots as well as giving him an in-ring debut against a WWE legend on SmackDown, it might just be a subtle indication of big things.

The star in question is none other than the Australian newcomer Grayson Waller. We have seen him host multiple top stars on the Grayson Waller Effect show, but in the last couple of weeks, he has hosted Logan Paul, John Cena, and Edge and even had his in-ring debut against The Rated-R Superstar.

Despite losing to Edge, it looks like Triple H may have big plans for him, given how things have been playing out.

Grayson Waller is the perfect heat magnet, and many have compared him to WWE legend The Miz - who made his way from being an unknown reality star personality to a future Hall of Famer.

Edge gave Grayson Waller a ringing endorsement after the match by telling him that he "swam" even in defeat:

This alone is a sign that Triple H sees big things for him, which is perhaps why he gets consistent screen time without having to wrestle as often.

Did you enjoy Waller's match against Edge tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

