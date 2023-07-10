"Future world champion" - Fans believe 33-year-old star is everything WWE "wanted Theory to be"

Fans took to Twitter and heaped praise in the comments section on a post that claimed that WWE is looking to set up Grayson Waller for a big future.

The 33-year-old star appears on WWE SmackDown in a segment of his own show, The Grayson Waller Effect, where he takes interviews of some of the biggest superstars in the business.

In his debut match, he went in a bout against Edge on last week's Friday Night show and was also featured in a segment alongside John Cena at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

WRKD Wrestling on Twitter claimed that Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future. They wrote that the creative team feels he has the tools in wrestling and on the mic.

"If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown, Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future. Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come."

You can check out the tweet below:

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown , Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future.Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown, Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future. Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. https://t.co/zdKhyqZIag

Fans started to heap praise on the star in the comments section.

One fan wrote that Grayson Waller is everything that WWE wanted Austin Theory to be.

Ju // (limited) @FlyGodJu WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown , Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future.Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. If it wasn’t clear from his work with Cena at Money In The Bank or Edge on #Smackdown, Grayson Waller is being set up for a big future. Many in creative feel that he has the tools, both wrestling and on the mic, to be a future main eventer for years to come. https://t.co/zdKhyqZIag He’s everything they wanted theory to be ngl twitter.com/wrkdwrestling/… He’s everything they wanted theory to be ngl twitter.com/wrkdwrestling/…

Another fan wrote that the former NXT star can be a future World Champion.

A user wrote that Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Bron Breakker are the future, and they think Waller would win the Money in the Bank within a year or two.

Robin @mcfc_robin2 @WRKDWrestling Waller, Theory, Melo and Breaker are the future. But Waller can very easily be a money in the bank winner in a year or two @WRKDWrestling Waller, Theory, Melo and Breaker are the future. But Waller can very easily be a money in the bank winner in a year or two

One fan wrote that Waller's gimmick should change because it's hard for them to invest in him with his current gimmick.

John Moore @JohnMoore_23 @WRKDWrestling The gimmick makes it hard to invest in him for me. Like the ring work but gimmick should change. @WRKDWrestling The gimmick makes it hard to invest in him for me. Like the ring work but gimmick should change.

Another fan wrote that they think Waller is like The Miz, but he is more athletic than the A-Lister.

ScaryCheese @ScaryCheese_ @WRKDWrestling He's a more athletic Miz and I'm living for it @WRKDWrestling He's a more athletic Miz and I'm living for it

Edge praised Grayson Waller following their match on WWE SmackDown

Edge made an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect on last week's episode of SmackDown. After Waller disrespected the Rated-R Superstar, the Hall of Famer informed Waller that they both had a match later on in the night.

Waller made his WWE in-ring debut against one of the biggest superstars in the business. Although he couldn't win against Edge, he still put on a great performance which the legend loved.

Speaking on WWE SmackDown LowDown, Edge praised the 33-year-old star and said Waller proved that he can back it up inside the ring.

"Well, I can understand that he [Grayson Waller] wants to talk a big game, he's trying to make his mark. He wants to get in John Cena's face, he wants to get in my face, I understand that because I was there and I can appreciate that. But he backed it up and if you can back it up, I'm okay with you talking all day along. So that's why I said he swam because he was in with the Rated-R Superstar in a sold-out Madison Square Garden. His first match on this roster, and he swam, so that says a lot about him," said Edge.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



BIG debut match on the main roster for Waller.



#SmackDown | #GWEffect Edge vs. Grayson Waller tonight, LFG.BIG debut match on the main roster for Waller. Edge vs. Grayson Waller tonight, LFG. 🔥 BIG debut match on the main roster for Waller. #SmackDown | #GWEffect https://t.co/N2qgvAknFG

There is a rumor that Waller is set to feature alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it can happen as soon as WWE SummerSlam.

What do you think about Grayson Waller? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes