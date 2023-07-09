Stone Cold Steve Austin set to return to WWE for a program with SmackDown star - Reports

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest attractions WWE can present to fans. If rumors are to be believed, he could be set to return soon and work a segment against Grayson Waller.

Waller has been given the spotlight ever since his move to SmackDown. The 33-year-old has been involved in segments with greats like John Cena, AJ Styles, and Logan Paul. He also hosted Edge on his talk show this Friday, which turned into the former's main roster in-ring debut as the Hall of Famer challenged him for a match.

While the Aussie Icon was on the losing end of the match, he came out looking like a star. Multiple reports have indicated that WWE higher-ups are impressed with Waller's performances and view him as a future main eventer.

His journey to the top could also involve Stone Cold Steve Austin, as Xero News reported that The Texas Rattlesnake could soon return to his old hunting ground for a segment with the rising star.

"WWE want a special edition of the Grayson Waller effect with SCSA. Not sure when, could be SummerSlam, could be after," reported Xero News.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest names to have come out of the pro wrestling industry. While The Texas Rattlesnake had to retire early due to injury issues, he returned to action at WrestleMania last year.

Stone Cold was initially slated to join Kevin Owens as a special guest on the KO Show. However, the Prizefighter challenged the megastar to a match that was accepted by the latter, marking his first wrestling match in over 19 years.

Austin also made his presence felt on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 after defeating KO in a No Holds Barred match on Night One. The Texas Rattlesnake rolled back the years as he delivered a Stunner to Vince McMahon.

While WWE reportedly tried to bring in the 58-year-old for another match at this year's WrestleMania, the legend seemingly refused.

However, a new report noted that a star could get a rub from Stone Cold Steve Austin, and if the aforementioned rumor is to be believed, the star could be Grayson Waller.

