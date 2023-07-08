New SmackDown star being "set up for a big future," WWE feels he will be a main eventer "for years to come" - Reports

One advantage of a robust developmental system is the uninterrupted supply of top-level talent for RAW and SmackDown. WWE is reaping the benefits of it, and if reports are to be believed, Grayson Waller is the latest NXT-bred name to have impressed the management.

The Australian star was signed by WWE in 2021, and he quickly emerged as one of NXT's most charismatic acts over the course of his two-year run on the brand.

Waller was called up to SmackDown during the 2023 Draft and has already been involved in a few high-profile segments, most notably his Money in the Bank angle with the returning John Cena.

The 33-year-old star has reportedly made a great first impression, as WWE officials believe he is the complete package. WRKD Wrestling noted that the company is building Grayson Waller up for a big push. They feel he has a bright future and are impressed by his microphone and in-ring skills.

While it certainly isn't easy to be a consistent main-event talent in WWE, Triple H's team will certainly hope that Waller has it in him to go where few men have gone before.

Grayson Waller made his in-ring main roster debut on WWE SmackDown

WWE booked another edition of 'The Grayson Waller Effect' on SmackDown, which has already become a popular segment on the Blue brand.

Edge was the special guest as he returned after a brief absence and spoke about his 25th anniversary on the brand. The Rated-R superstar shut down all the retirement speculation by challenging Waller to a match, and it was made official immediately.

The fans inside the iconic Madison Square Garden witnessed Edge take on a promising up-and-comer in the co-main event, which ended on a bad note for Waller as he got pinned after taking a spear.

Despite the loss, reports state that the people backstage were happy with his performance, and the wins against big names will surely start coming for the talented superstar.

What are your opinions on Grayson Waller? Sound off in the comments section below.

