WWE is reportedly planning massive match for Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the biggest name in WWE's history and one of the most popular stars in the entire globe. According to a new report, the company is discussing plans for a certain superstar to have a match with The Texas Rattlesnake in order to get a big rub from the megastar.

Last year, Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprise appearance on WrestleMania 38 Night One and Two. On the first night, Austin ended up facing Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match and won. The next night, he showed up and hit a Stunner on Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee.

Fans were excited to see The Texas Rattlesnake and hoped that the former world champion would make more appearances for the company. According to a new report from BWE, WWE is planning a match for a certain superstar against Steve Austin. Check it out:

"Certain plans being discussed. Cant give away more info atm. But a star gets a big SCSA rub soon." (H/T RSN)

It will be interesting to see which star will get to face one of the biggest stars on the planet.

WWE veteran shares honest opinion on a potential match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Roman Reigns

Last year, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to WWE for a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One, Austin defeated Kevin Owens after the latter called him out for weeks ahead of the event.

There were rumors that The Rattlesnake was pitched matches against The Tribal Chief or Brock Lesnar, but the former turned them down. Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran shared his honest opinion on a match between Austin and Roman Reigns. Check it out:

"In no universe could you have Steve Austin go over Roman Reigns at this point in time. Honestly and truthfully, I don't see any reason to have Steve Austin wrestle at this point in his life unless he's gonna win, because then it would just make the people feel bad. It's not like Roman would get heat for beating a beloved legend, it's just people would feel bad about the whole thing because Austin has moved on for so long," said Cornette. [3:12 - 3:45]

It will be interesting to see if Steve Austin once again steps out of retirement for a match against the new generation.

