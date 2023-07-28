WWE Superstar's refusal to meet with Vince McMahon was a big mistake; he became "invisible," according to 11-time champion

Vince McMahon has been running WWE since its early days and has been one of the biggest reasons for its popularity. 11-time champion Kurt Angle believes Carlito's refusal to meet Vince was a big mistake in his career.

Alongside being an Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle made a massive name in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the United States Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Championship, Tag Team Championship, Hardcore Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and more.

However, Carlito was quite underrated despite being one of the most promising talents in the business. He was released in 2010 due to an alleged violation of the company's wellness program.

Recently, on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Intercontinental Champion said that Carlito has all the talent in the world but never fought for his opportunity. Angle further said that he never had meetings with Vince McMahon, which made him "invisible."

"He had all the talent in the world, never spoke up, [and] kept quiet. He didn't fight for himself. You've got to do a little bit of fighting, not a lot but you've got to speak up and say, 'Hey, I want my opportunity.' He never had meetings with Vince. He just kept quiet. When you're not letting your voice be heard you become invisible, and that's what happened," said Angle. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Carlito could make his return to WWE soon

Even though Carlito did not manage to become what everyone was expecting in his first WWE run, he managed to win some gold, including United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship.

According to several reports, he recently signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, he was supposed to be featured on television in early July, but that did not happen.

Fans went wild when he made a surprise appearance at Backlash to help Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny against Judgment Day and want to see him feature on WWE television soon. Only time will tell when the superstar will make his much-awaited return.

When do you think the former United States Champion will feature on television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023