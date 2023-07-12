Potential reason why Carlito didn't return to WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden 

According to multiple sources, Carlito has signed with WWE and was supposed to return for WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden last Friday. However, the former Intercontinental Champion didn't appear. Potential reasons why have been revealed.

The 44-year-old has appeared just a couple of times over the past two years. He entered the 2021 Royal Rumble Match as a surprise participant and came to the aid of Bad Bunny at Backlash this year. He is now set to make his much-awaited full-time return to the company.

Despite rumors of an appearance on Smackdown at Madison Square Garden, the Puerto Rican superstar has yet to return to the Stamford-based promotion. Mike Johnson of PWinsider has provided some details, stating that officials may not have wanted his return to be overshadowed on the show.

"One WWE source noted that Carlito's return on last week's Smackdown "would have been lost in the wake of the Bloodline" so it was for the best he didn't return that evening. The LWO was used only for cameo appearances on the episode," wrote Johnson.

Although there is no official return date set, fans might see the former US Champion back on television soon. He is expected to join the LWO upon his return.

Carlito teases fans in regard to rumored WWE return

Last month, Carlito seemingly confirmed he was returning to the promotion when he performed at a House of Glory show. After a match against Matt Cardona, the former WWE star teased the audience by stating, 'the rumors are true.'

However, he added, 'and that is that I taught El Hijo del Vikingo all of his moves.'

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

After his match with Matt Cardona last night at HOG, Carlito picked up a mic and said “The rumors are true…” After his match with Matt Cardona last night at HOG, Carlito picked up a mic and said “The rumors are true…” 👀 https://t.co/jdP70mA1me

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Carlito to make a full-time return to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world ever since he was released by the company in 2010, and it looks like that wait will soon be over.

Who would you like to see Carlito face if he returns? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes