44-year-old star seemingly confirms that he's returning to WWE after 13 years

Formerly released talents returning to WWE has been the norm ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative. The latest star to tease a return to his hunting ground is Carlito.

The Puerto Rican was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years before getting released from the company in 2010. He has made a few sporadic appearances for WWE in the last few years, with the most recent one coming at Backlash Premium Live Event, where he assisted Bad Bunny in his match against Damian Priest.

It was recently reported that Carlito has re-signed with the global juggernaut, and because of that, he canceled an independent booking in Canada this coming July. The 44-year-old added more fuel to the fire this weekend when he performed at a House of Glory show. After his match against Matt Cardona, the former United States Champion teased a return to his former promotion by stating that "the rumors are true."

However, he pulled a swerve on the audience by adding, "And that is that I taught El Hijo del Vikingo all of his moves."

Carlito last wrestled in the WWE ring in 2021

While Carlito may not have been a part of WWE since 2010, he has made sporadic appearances over the years. He even wrestled a match on RAW in 2021, where he teamed up with Jeff Hardy to take on Elias and Jaxson Ryker. He also competed in the men's Royal Rumble match at the namesake premium live event in the same year.

The Puerto Rican sensation also threw a few punches at Backlash, where he came out to even the odds in Bad Bunny's match against Damian Priest. Following his appearance at the event, rumors of his return began circulating.

The 44-year-old is a former United States and Intercontinental Champion. He also won the tag team gold on a couple of occasions. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Carlito to return to WWE, with many expressing a desire to see him challenge Austin Theory for the Star and Stripes title.

