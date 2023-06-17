WWE reportedly in talks with 44-year-old superstar; could be first star signed in 2023

WWE looks set to sign a top star after their appearance earlier this year made headlines everywhere. The 44-year-old Carlito is reportedly in talks with WWE at the moment.

Carlito appeared earlier this year at Backlash, which was taking place in Puerto Rico. He came out in an LWO shirt and the crowd reaction, as well as the reaction online, was overwhelmingly positive for the star.

So far, as we reported previously, Dave Meltzer has also talked about Carlito being targeted by WWE.

Triple H, the Chief Content Officer, also is one of the top minds behind hiring new stars. He brought in several stars last year, but so far no star has been officially signed in 2023. Carlito's signing would make him the first official signing by Triple H this year.

Now, according to Fightful Select, the star has missed out on another set of his dates outside the company where he was set to appear. He was pulled from a show in Lexington. They also confirmed that Carlito was in talks with the company to re-sign.

“Triple King”Kier 👑👑👑 @KJonhson92



I immediately want him to win the US Title. I don’t care about new stars, I don’t care about his age, I don’t care if he’s considered a nostalgia act. I really don’t.



I want Carlito with a championship. That would be… COOL If Carlito does come back to WWEI immediately want him to win the US Title. I don’t care about new stars, I don’t care about his age, I don’t care if he’s considered a nostalgia act. I really don’t.I want Carlito with a championship. That would be… COOL If Carlito does come back to WWE I immediately want him to win the US Title. I don’t care about new stars, I don’t care about his age, I don’t care if he’s considered a nostalgia act. I really don’t. I want Carlito with a championship. That would be… COOL 😎 https://t.co/kQ9TIWzRAE

With more and more signs pointing to the star appearing in the company again, fans will have to see what role he returns in.

Do you think Triple H will bring back Carlito? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

