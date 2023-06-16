John Cena's iconic rival who was fired in 2010 for refusing to go to rehab set to make a major return - Reports

John Cena has had many iconic rivalries over the course of his storied career. However, his rivalry with Carlito during the early days of his career is still remembered by many as a classic feud. Interestingly, after being released in 2010, Carlito is allegedly set to make a full-time return to WWE soon.

Carlito was last seen at BackLash when he came out to help Bad Bunny during his match against Damian Priest. Carlito is a Puerto Rican himself and was greeted by a tremendous ovation when he made an appearance in front of his home crowd. This led to a demand to have the former US Champion return to the company full-time, and it seems like WWE heard the fans.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Carlito has signed a new contract with WWE. While he has made a few cameos here and there, including competing in the 2021 Royal Ruble, since his exit from the company in 2010, it is likely that this time the Cool Superstar will become a member of the roster.

''Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr., 44), has apparently signed a new contract here. Carlito worked for WWE from 2003 to 2010, at times getting a major push as a heel including holding the U.S. title, the IC title, having a big feud with Cena, and holding the tag title twice with brother Primo. He was fired in 2010 for refusing to go into rehab after what the company believed to be a painkiller issue.''

Carlito and John Cena had a heated rivalry in 2004

In 2004, John Cena and Carlito were seen as the future of WWE, and the two men did not disappoint as they were embroiled in a bitter and lengthy feud with each other. The intense battles between Carlito and Cena's feud spanned over multiple Premium Live Events, captivating audiences worldwide.

The fans were torn between their admiration for John Cena's never-say-die attitude and Carlito's rebellious charm. Each encounter raised the stakes, leading to innovative and brutal matches that showcased the unique strengths of both competitors.

