"We don't need to see this girl on TV every week" - WWE veteran weighs in on how AEW should book Saraya (fka Paige) (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on how AEW should book Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and believes that fans shouldn't see her all the time.

Saraya made her shocking AEW debut in the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium, coming out after Toni Storm successfully defended her Interim AEW Women's Championship.

The former WWE Superstar didn't need to get physical with anyone in the ring, as she made her presence known to the likes of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Serena Deeb, who were both at ringside.

But how should Saraya be booked moving forward? Speaking to Sid Pullar III on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "SmackTalk," Dutch Mantell believes that the former WWE Divas Champion shouldn't be on TV every single week.

“I hate to sound misogynistic here but males are stronger than females, I think their bodies are stronger. As a woman she could take all these bumps [Ric] Flair took all the years or even Sting took, she wouldn’t have lasted. But I hope she can get in there, and she is the type you have to tell a story with. We don’t need to see this girl on TV every week, because that’s what hurts Smackdown." [5:08-5:41]

Mantell further explained that if AEW keeps putting Saraya(fka Paige) on TV, they could run out of things to do with her, which would be a hindrance as the WWE veteran believes that the former WWE Divas Champion is an athlete who you need to tell a story with.

"The people I don’t care how good they are, if you keep bringing them out there and bringing them out there every week, like how many times have we done it? A hundred times, oh my god again? What else can they show you? But they can keep changing the story and they need a story with Paige.” [5:42-6:01]

Saraya will be on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

While she seems very happy to be a part of AEW according to her gleaming smile on Dynamite, what are her intentions? Fans won't have to wait too long as the former Paige will speak for the first time in an All Elite Wrestling ring this Wednesday.

It is not yet confirmed if Saraya (fka Paige) is medically cleared to compete in the ring, but one thing is certain: if she's ready to get back in the ring, she will have big goals in mind for her AEW career.

