WWE veteran on why AEW is drawing low ratings despite The Elite's return (Exclusive)

Despite being the reigning AEW Trios Champions, a WWE veteran doesn't feel that The Elite has been the ratings draw the company had hoped for, and they have also explained why.

The veteran in question is Vince Russo, who has taken note of the fact that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks seem to have turned a number of viewers away from AEW in recent months.

The three men have been fixtures of AEW since its inception, but since their involvement in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident with CM Punk, it seems that some fans may have soured on the company's EVPs.

So what's the problem? Speaking on the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo believes that fans are more interested in characters and stories, with the quality of matches being almost a non-factor.

“The Elite, the lowest rating on their show, those three guys. What is that starting to tell you? What can those guys possibly do that we haven’t already seen? That’s the point AEW’s getting to, we’ve seen all this now. So when you ask me what’s the alternative, the alternative is stories and characters bro, that’s the alternative man, not these 15 minute matches with—we’ve seen it all now. If those guys are drawing the lowest number on the show, the greatest workers on the planet, and Tony Khan isn’t looking at that and learning something from it, then whatever happens to him at this point deserves to happen.” [3:34-4:29]

The Elite seem to have their next challengers for the AEW Trios Championships lined up

The AEW Trios Champions have successfully defended their crown thrice since winning their best-of-seven series ag against Death Triangle on January 11th. However, an even tougher test may be around the corner.

Following their win against Top Flight and AR Fox on the "Slam Dunk" edition of Rampage, The Elite were confronted by House of Black, who, without saying a word, laid down the gauntlet for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews seem to have successfully corrupted the friendship between Eddie Kingston and Ortiz and are looking for something new, but is that something new the AEW Trios Champions? Only time will tell!

