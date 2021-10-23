"I had no idea how good this guy was" - WWE veteran comments on how good Kenny Omega really is

AEW star and WWE veteran Paul Wight fka Big Show was recently a guest on the Brandon Kravitz Podcast. During the interview, Wight gave his thoughts on current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Wight said that he had only truly understood how good Kenny Omega was once they started working for the same company and he had a chance to watch Omega wrestle.

"I honestly never understood how good Kenny Omega was till I got to watch him work because I worked in another company. I knew who Kenny Omega was, I knew that he was a big deal in Japan, I knew that a lot of people talked about him but I had no idea how good this guy was until I was around him and watched him," Wight said.

"He's one of the best I've seen at the little things he does. He's such a great heel. He enjoys being a heel. He's not afraid of making fun of himself. He's not afraid to go down to the ring and be a heel."

Paul Wight on Kenny Omega's recent match against Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson wrestled to a 30-minute time limit draw on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last month, with the match earning rave reviews as one of the best of the year.

According to Paul Wight, fans not being upset at the outcome was a testament to how good the match was.

"You look at the match we just on AEW with Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, I mean, good god, that went 30 minutes and was draw and nobody was upset about it. Even me, someone who's been in the business for decades, I sit back and go wow, that was freaking amazing, there's now way in hell I could ever do that. That's awesome," Wight said.

