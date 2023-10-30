WWE veteran believes CM Punk could "devalue his name" with his potential next move after AEW firing

CM Punk is off any wrestling programming at the moment. Even so, the wrestling fraternity is still talking about where and when the Voice of the Voiceless will return to the ring. News was slowly trickling in about WWE not wanting to sign him up right now.

Then there was news about Punk possibly signing up with TNA Wrestling. However, one WWE veteran has some differing thoughts on whether Punk should go to TNA.

And that veteran is none other than Dutch Mantell, who spoke about the current scenario on Story Time with Dutch Mantell. On his podcast, Mantell spoke about the value of the financial aspects of Punk going to TNA.

"I don't think he is going to TNA. I don't believe he's going to TNA because I don't think they can afford him. I think his price is well up there," he said. (1:28 - 1:39)

He then talked about the brand value of Punk.

"I think his name is worth quite a bit. And for him just to appear on a TNA or an IMPACT pay-per-view would devalue his name, so when he brings his name out, he'll want it to mean as much as it can mean and he'll go from there, and I think he knows what he's doing." (3:55 -4:22)

With the biggest names in wrestling speaking about Punk's return, it is becoming a much-anticipated event, even with no concrete information about when and whether it will happen.

CM Punk's next wrestling promotion appearance revealed

Fans are waiting for CM Punk's return to the ring, and there is news about him coming in as a guest at a Cage Fury Championships (CFFC) event, Fight Night 3.

The Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis revealed the guests at the Fight Night event in Milwaukee that he will present, and one of the featured guests on the poster is CM Punk, along with Nate Diaz, Frank Mir, and others.

What do you think? When and where will CM Punk appear on a wrestling program next? Tell us in the comments section.

