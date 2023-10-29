CM Punk's next appearance announced amidst rumors

CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since being fired from All Elite Wrestling, with many believing that the Best in the World could be WWE-bound. However, amidst these rumors, the former AEW World Champion is set to make an appearance at an MMA show taking place on November 19th.

This is not a shocker, as Punk regularly does commentary for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion. Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis announced on Instagram that he'll be presenting Fight Night on November 19th at The Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is going to be the promotion's final event of 2023.

The event will have 15-plus fights taking place, including some big names invited by Pettis to the show. The guests include Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Criss Angle, Frank Mir, Nate Diaz, and former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Dutch Mantell reacts to recent reports about CM Punk's WWE return

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the reports of CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion and speculated about a possible future scenario.

The rumors of Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series have been circulating ever since his release from All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent episode of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell shared his thoughts on the recent rumors regarding Punk's WWE return:

"They fired him, which left the door open for WWE for him to go there, and that’s what everybody thought – me included. But now it comes out that no, they don’t wanna sign him right now."

Mantell continued and speculated that The Best in the World could return in the future:

"Which, and they have even put this additive in the news about him: not signing him now doesn’t mean not signing him next year, or six months, or a year from now." (22:29 onward)

